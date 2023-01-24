CharIN Integrates Voltera as New Member

Voltera, a company that develops and operates electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, has joined CharIN, a global association of 290 members dedicated to interoperability of the CCS and MCS vehicle charging standards. Voltera will share its best practices and insights based on charging depot construction for customers across North America and thereby support improvements in electric vehicle charging equipment (EVSE) and related software, with a focus on the reliability required in the commercial fleet sector.

“CharIN is a technical association driving the right kind of progress in the charging industry,” says Jyoti Jain, head of product and engineering at Voltera. “We applaud CharIN’s rigorous attention to compatibility testing, which is a key element to hassle-free EV charging experiences, and we believe Voltera will be a valuable contributor to CharIN as we help the industry advance and scale.”

As a turnkey solution provider, Voltera enables businesses to rapidly scale EV fleets, without investing significant time and upfront capital on EV chargers, hardware and related infrastructure. Voltera accomplishes this by managing site acquisition, power procurement, facility design and construction, charging hardware and software deployment, operations, and maintenance.

“We install a variety of charging solutions at scale for our clients, and so interoperability and compatibility are absolutely essential, especially as new vehicles and charging solutions enter the market,” states Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Our engagement with CharIN strengthens our ties to the EVSE manufacturers and software providers to ensure interoperability, which brings additional value to our customers as we build their charging facilities.”