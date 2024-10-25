Chargie Partners with FoundationCCC to Install EV Charging Sites at Schools

Chargie, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, has been selected as an approved vendor by the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC), which supports the largest system of higher education in the U.S. This partnership will make Chargie’s turnkey EV charging services available to California’s educational institutions through FoundationCCC’s purchasing programs, including SchoolBuys, CivicBuys and CollegeBuys.

The collaboration will provide community colleges, state universities and K-12 institutions with preferred pricing and a streamlined procurement process for essential EV charging solutions. Chargie’s services include site assessments, design engineering, installation, and ongoing 24/7/365 monitoring and support for EV charging infrastructure. As applicable, the provider will also assist institutions in securing critical rebates, incentives and grant funds provided by federal, state and local programs. Over the next five years, California community colleges expect to spend an estimated $60 million on EV charging projects.

“We’ve seen firsthand the impact this infrastructure has on schools,” says Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. “Not only does it provide charging stations to students, faculty and staff, but it often also provides much-needed access for the surrounding community of drivers. Ensuring these drivers have a reliable place to charge is key to supporting the state’s record-setting EV adoption trends.”

Based in California, Chargie currently serves local education partners, including the Moreno Valley Unified School District and California State University–Northridge, where it operates more than 90 Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations.

As part of its solution for schools, Chargie offers educational programming, networking events, and internships for students pursuing clean-tech careers. Participating agencies can learn more about the firm’s solutions at chargie.com.