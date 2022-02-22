ChargePoint, Wheels Donlen Focus on Fleet Mobility and Home EV Charging

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Wheels Donlen, an automotive fleet management company, are forming a fleet partnership to provide Wheels Donlen customers with fleet mobility and home charging solutions. The customers will gain access to the ChargePoint nationwide charging network, at-home charging hardware and cloud software that provides holistic management and consolidated billing for fueling across customer fleets.

“This partnership with Wheels Donlen allows interested companies to easily realize their e-mobility goals with a comprehensive bundled solution that allows all fleet drivers to charge at home and on the road,” says Rich Mohr, vice president of fleet at ChargePoint. “We’re excited to partner with Wheels Donlen, a true leader in the fleet management space.”

Wheels Donlen and ChargePoint will provide the tools companies need to electrify their fleet including at-home charging hardware, access to over 125,000 public-charging points and software that allows for consolidated reporting, visibility and financial controls for fleet managers. The ChargePoint cloud solution provides a complete view into energy, greenhouse gas savings and charging activity for any fleet vehicle, whether it charges on route or at home. In addition, comprehensive reporting on activity and aggregated billing ensure that customers have the data needed to understand their charging habits, total energy use and more.

“As we continue to support fleet sustainability goals, we know this partnership gives our clients an opportunity to reach their zero-emission goals through fleet electrification,” states Ahsan Rahim, acting COO at Wheels Donlen. “Together with ChargePoint, we can meet the diverse charging needs of our fleets while keeping drivers productive.”