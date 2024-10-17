ChargePoint Tool Lowers Cost of Fleet Electrification

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles is offering a low-cost charging solution to enable more fleets to go electric. Priced at $699, the Level 2 charger lowers the barrier to entry for fleet electrification while enabling access to an advanced fleet and telematics software platform.

With ChargePoint’s CPF50 charger, fleet operators can optimize their total cost of ownership (TCO) by bundling the company’s fleet management software. This software provides real-time visibility of vehicle readiness, power usage and station status; energy management tools to maximize fuel savings; control station access; and simplified station management from an all-in-one solution.

Multiple CPF50s can be managed from the platform, enabling power sharing via the cloud to reduce charging costs and optimize battery health. Stations can be configured with either J1772 or NACS connectors to meet any fleet’s needs, regardless of vehicle or connector type.

“ChargePoint has always been committed to making it easy for everyone to go electric, whether they be a driver, a business or a fleet,” says Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “With our lowest-cost charger for commercial vehicles, we have a solution that makes charging more accessible for small businesses that want to electrify their fleet, or for large fleets that are focused on reducing total cost of ownership.”

The company expects megawatt charging will reshape the feasibility of electrified long-haul transport. Chargers capable of delivering energy up to 20 times the speed of existing DC chargers for passenger vehicles will ensure a long-haul truck can recharge in less than an hour, taking on energy at a rate that could power a professional sports venue like Yankee Stadium on a game day.