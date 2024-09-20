ChargePoint Receives Over $19M in Funding to Deploy 248 Fast-Charging Ports

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, has received awards, through its partners, of more than $19 million to deploy 248 DC fast-charging ports at 45 sites along California highways. The awards were approved recently by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and California Department of Transportation as part of the state’s first tranche of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds.

The new ChargePoint charging stations will be located along some of California’s most travelled highways, many of which have EV charger congestion. Expansion of DC fast charging across the state’s interstate highways including Interstate 5 is much needed to connect many of state’s largest cities — and every community in between — with accessible, reliable charging solutions.

“ChargePoint remains committed to delivering world-class solutions for every charging scenario, at home and on the go,” says Rick Wilmer, president and CEO of ChargePoint. “With the latest awards from California, ChargePoint and its partners continue to open NEVI-funded fast charging locations across the United States, ensuring all EV drivers can access charging when and where they need it via the ChargePoint mobile app.”

Through its partners, ChargePoint has been allocated almost $90 million in funding for nearly 150 sites. These sites represent around 700 fast-charging ports across 21 of the U.S. states that have awarded funding to date. The NEVI program aims to drive the development of accessible, reliable DC fast-charging solutions across U.S. highways.

Most awarded sites will feature ChargePoint Express Plus charging stations. A modular DC fast-charging platform with speeds up to 500 kW, Express Plus combines with ChargePoint’s software to charge every make and model of EV currently available. Express Plus can simultaneously charge two vehicles from the same charging station. It uses a proprietary cooling architecture to deliver peak charging speeds for sustained periods of time, meaning an EV driver can charge and go without any unexpected delays.