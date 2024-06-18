ChargePoint, LG Electronics Join Forces to Innovate Electric Vehicle Charging

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, and LG Electronics have formed a strategic partnership to leverage their respective strengths for future innovations in EV charging.

The first output of this relationship will be commercial charging solutions that encompass ChargePoint’s charger management software and LG’s advanced EV charging hardware, with deliveries expected to begin later in summer 2024.

Future areas of collaboration may include combining ChargePoint EV charging solutions with LG energy storage systems, integration of the LG ThinQ smart home platform with ChargePoint’s Home Flex residential charger, and chargers that leverage LG’s digital-out-of-home advertising platform.

“LG shares ChargePoint’s commitment to enabling a world-class charging experience for all EV drivers, regardless of make, model or connector type,” says Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Together we will develop market-leading EV charging solutions and pursue further opportunities to push the envelope, thanks to our combined engineering expertise.”

“There is incredible synergy between our two companies, and we expect this partnership to help LG become a global leader in the EV charging business,” adds Suh Heung-kyu, global head of the Electric Vehicle Charging business division of the LG Business Solutions Company. “This agreement exemplifies how LG continues to pursue strategic alliances to advance innovation and further strengthen our status as a total EV charging solutions provider.”

LG’s AC and DC charging stations will be operated by ChargePoint software to form the new offerings, and the companies have begun exploring opportunities that would allow LG to bolster ChargePoint’s network of more than 306,000 charging ports. In turn, ChargePoint, its customers and its drivers would benefit from LG’s reliable EV chargers in use cases where ChargePoint does not currently offer an ideal hardware solution.

LG’s U.S.-made EV chargers are UL-certified for charging stability and ENERGY STAR-certified for efficiency. These chargers will be paired with ChargePoint’s cloud software, which has been FedRAMP-authorized, enabling bidding for U.S. federal government projects.