ChargePoint Introduces CP6000 Global AC EV Charging Solution

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has launched the CP6000, its most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution for vehicles of all types and sizes.

Seamlessly integrating network software, station hardware and customer support, the CP6000 offers reliable AC charging for one- or three-phase power at an adaptable output of 3.7 kW to 22 kW per port.

“The CP6000 has been designed across our R&D facilities in North America and Europe to cater to the charging needs of businesses, fleets and EV drivers,” states ChargePoint’s chief product officer, Bill Loewenthal. “Built on our decade-plus of experience serving EV drivers and all types of organizations, CP6000 has what businesses need to be part of the future of electric mobility.”

Whether charging is for employees, customers, visitors or a fleet, the driver is at the center of it all, which is why the driver is at the center of the CP6000 design. The ChargePoint app has over 200,000 active places to charge on its network globally, as well an additional 355,000 public places to charge through roaming integrations with other major networks. ChargePoint driver support is available in multiple languages.

“The new CP6000 series is a great addition to an already strong contingent of reliable, software driven hardware we offer our clients,” comments Bruce Galliford, CEO at RAW Charging, one of the first customers to receive the new technology. “When ChargePoint expanded to Europe, we saw a company with the longevity, customer base, engineering prowess and experience to be a fit with our vision. Leaving the technology to ChargePoint, we can focus on deployment. We have more projects coming for Aviva Investors, Greene King, McArthurGlen and other customers. We’re currently planning strategic expansion across Europe working with organizations that have a portfolio of sites across the continent. This year we’ll be putting in four new sites per working day, and when you’re doing that, you want it to work flexibly and at scale.”

The CP6000 works seamlessly with ChargePoint’s software platform, which offers real-time visibility into revenue, energy costs and driver details, complete control over pricing and driver access, and actionable reporting with over 35 pre-built charts and reports. ChargePoint’s software also includes robust power management tools to automatically reduce energy costs, on-station video messages and over 40 turnkey API integrations. The CP6000 is also fully compliant with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 2.01, the latest version of the open standard.

The CP6000 series can be customized into dozens of configurations for multiple use cases or regions, offering options on sockets, cable management, branding, display, shuttering and more. This modularity allows the CP6000 to more easily support field replacements and service, while also offering advanced sensors for enhanced diagnostics and support.