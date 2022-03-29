ChargePoint, Goldman Sachs Offer New EV Charging Deployment Solutions

ChargePoint has partnered with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP) to introduce new tailored financing solutions as part of the ChargePoint as a Service (CPaaS) product family to reduce upfront costs of electric vehicle (EV) charging technology for eligible customers.

Through this partnership, eligible customers can choose the CPaaS option that best fits their needs, which now includes both financed and turnkey charging. The new financed option enables customers to pay for charging infrastructure as an operational expense, and the turnkey option enables customers offering public charging to host a station at zero cost to them. This partnership will enable customers to implement a superior EV charging solution at no capital expense.

With this partnership, ChargePoint and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power are offering both financed and turnkey options to retailers, including end-to-end construction, installation and maintenance. ChargePoint charging software and driver-facing applications enable site hosts to easily manage EV charging, attract and connect with drivers, and drive in-store purchases via custom branding, promotions and integrations with loyalty programs.

For fleet applications, ChargePoint and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power offer a financed solution that enables fleets to retain control of their utility meter, which includes charging infrastructure and support with construction, installation and maintenance all for a monthly fee. The ChargePoint global fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow, including fleet software for dynamic charging optimization to ensure uptime for mission-critical vehicles, fuel cost management, and integrations with telematics and fuel-card partners.

“This partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power reduces the barrier to entry for businesses who have been interested in adopting clean energy but have held back due to lack of tailored financing,” says Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. “Fleet owners, retailers, fueling and convenience providers, transit operators, and logistics firms, among others, can now participate in the new fueling network without the upfront costs and utilization risk typically associated with EV charging.”

“We are very pleased to partner with ChargePoint to offer comprehensive EV charging solutions to enterprise customers,” comments Jon Yoder, head of the Renewable Power Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “The partnership between ChargePoint and GSRP was put together to offer an easier, better way for fleet operators to prepare for conversion of their fleets to electric and for businesses to serve their customers and employees, who increasingly will arrive in EVs.”

These new turnkey options are available as part of the CPaaS product family to eligible customers in North America who want to deploy EV charging across their operations for no capital expense.