ChargePoint Enhances Fleet Charging Experience on the Road or at Home

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, has enhanced its software offering that enables electric and mixed-fuel fleets to find, use and pay for charging from a single application, including seamless driver reimbursement when they charge their company EV at home.

“We continue to bring to market new, innovative solutions that enable a frictionless charging experience for EV drivers and fleet operators alike,” says Rich Mohr, senior vice president, Americas at ChargePoint. “We are committed to enabling an unmatched driver experience with solutions such as home charging reimbursement, while also giving our customers optimal fleet management tools to minimize total cost of ownership.”

Derived from the line of in-dash software solutions ChargePoint supplies to more than a dozen vehicle manufacturers, the software is available to fleet operators in app format. Larger fleet management companies can benefit from the option to integrate this technology into their existing branded fleet offering via ChargePoint’s open API.

To maximize the benefits of the software, organizations that manage take-home fleets can purchase ChargePoint’s Home Flex residential charging station for their drivers, enabling reimbursement for home charging. With this integration, company EV drivers can charge at home, eliminating the time and labor costs of stopping during the workday to fuel, and simultaneously reduce costs through lower residential electricity rates.

When a driver needs to charge on the road, the software enables access to more than 900,000 global charging locations. An early partner integrating this ChargePoint technology within its own offering is fuel card provider WEX.

The software includes a portfolio of solutions that enable fleet operators to gain enhanced insight and metrics into driver performance, including preferred pricing, proactive monitoring and reporting. Comprehensive reports on charging activity, energy usage and costs help fleet operators identify opportunities for efficiency based on when and where their drivers charge.