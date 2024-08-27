ChargePoint, Daimler Buses Partner to Integrate Charge Management, Telematics

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, has partnered with Daimler Buses to seamlessly integrate ChargePoint’s telematics and charge management systems with Mercedes-Benz and Setra brand buses.

“Over 9,500 buses use the ChargePoint fleet management system globally, many of which are made by Daimler Buses,” says Uwe Münch, director for Bus & Transit, Europe, with ChargePoint. “With this new partnership, customers of both brands benefit from enhanced software to optimize their pure electric and mixed fuel fleets. Daimler Buses operators who wish to use our telematics and charge management solution will benefit from the partnership.”

“I am very pleased that, in ChargePoint, we were able to gain a partner for our Data-as-a-Service ecosystem,” adds Bernd Mack, head of Customer Services & Parts and Used Vehicles with Daimler Buses. “The partnership with ChargePoint is a further important component in making the use of vehicle data as easy and secure as possible for our bus customers.”

ChargePoint’s fleet and charge management systems analyze real-time data, providing a service that is crucial to operating a diverse fleet efficiently and scaling that fleet’s EV population. The new partnership creates a seamless customer experience, assuring fast and cost-effective onboarding in as little as a few minutes. From asset monitoring and management to real-time insights and advanced reporting, ChargePoint provides all the information a fleet manager needs to increase efficiency — delivered from one seamless interface.

For ChargePoint customers with fleets that include Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses, or for Daimler Buses customers who prefer to use ChargePoint fleet and charge management software, the new agreement offers numerous advantages and eliminates the need for additional telematics hardware.