ChargePoint Completes EV Fast-Charging Corridor with Colorado Energy Office

ChargePoint, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has completed its first of six EV fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. Corridor A runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur near the Utah border.

The fast-charging highway corridors project is a public-private partnership involving a $10 million investment by the Colorado Energy Office, which includes funding from the Volkswagen Settlement and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program, as well as investments by ChargePoint, local jurisdictions, electric utilities and Colorado businesses.

ChargePoint was awarded six corridors throughout Colorado, and each charging site offers either two or four ChargePoint Express 250 fast chargers, allowing EVs to charge at up to 125 kW. Later this year, the stations will be upgraded to ChargePoint’s higher-powered Express Plus.

“It’s incredible to see the dedication and progress made by the Colorado Energy Office in its goal of building out Colorado’s EV fast-charging infrastructure through public-private partnerships,” says Anne Smart, vice president of public policy for ChargePoint. “Once all six corridors are complete, these stations will allow Coloradans to drive long distances across the state in an electric vehicle.”

In total, 20 fast-charging sites have been activated under this initiative, with several more under construction. Other sites are strategically located along I-70, Highway 50, Highway 550 and other key travel corridors. Drivers can find the location of charging sites on the ChargePoint mobile app or website.

This project will enable long-distance electric car travel, addressing a major barrier for drivers considering whether to buy and use electric cars. In turn, this will help Colorado meet its long-term goal of 100% electric car travel.

“Completing the first of six corridors is an exciting milestone for the program,” comments Christian Williss, senior director of transportation fuels and technology for Colorado Energy Office. “The remaining sites will be operational by the end of year, helping to ensure that Coloradans can travel anywhere in the state in an electric vehicle. As EV adoption accelerates, more charging infrastructure will be needed along corridors and in communities all over the state, and CEO looks forward to new and continued partnerships like the one that made this program possible.”