ChargePoint, Charge Across Town to Install EV Chargers at Multifamily Buildings

ChargePoint, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is partnering with Charge Across Town and the State of California to deploy hundreds of EV chargers at multifamily properties like apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state. Providing EV charging infrastructure at multifamily buildings will make it easier and cheaper for Californians living in apartments and condos to charge at home, helping them make the transition to electric mobility.

“As a company that was founded in California and is headquartered here, we’re honored to work with the California Energy Commission and Charge Across Town to build reliable, equitable, and accessible EV charging infrastructure for Californians,” says John Schott, director of public private partnerships at ChargePoint. “Driving electric should be possible for everyone, and this partnership recognizes that charging should be accessible where drivers live, work and play. We’re proud of our strong track record of providing charging solutions that multifamily property owners and drivers rely on every day and look forward to continuing this important work.”

“One barrier to EV adoption is the inaccessibility to home charging, and lack of electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure where it is needed most,” comments Maureen Blanc, director at Charge Across Town. “Working with ChargePoint in low income and disadvantaged communities, we have the opportunity to educate both multifamily building owners and residents on how EV charging works, the affordability and benefits of going electric, and the many state and local incentives available to these communities.”

As part of this work, ChargePoint has been awarded $4.25 million through the California Energy Commission’s Reliable, Equitable and Accessible Charging for Multifamily Housing (REACH) program. Under the program, ChargePoint will partner with multifamily property owners and managers to install hundreds of CPF50 and CT4000 electric vehicle charging ports, with 75% reserved for buildings in disadvantaged or low-income communities.

ChargePoint will also work with Charge Across Town, a nonprofit organization, to educate building owners and residents about the benefits of EVs and how smart EV charging infrastructure makes charging at home easy and efficient. Charge Across Town’s work will include educational events at each building before and after EV chargers are installed and ongoing efforts to collect feedback from building management.

Through the project, residents living in these multifamily buildings are expected to drive over 2.7 million electric miles during the five years after the chargers are installed.