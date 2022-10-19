ChargeNet Stations Begins EV Charging Network Expansion in California

ChargeNet Stations has opened its first DC fast-charging station in an expanding network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at quick-serve restaurants across California. The DC fast charging network developer is celebrating its first operational station at a South San Francisco Taco Bell location. ChargeNet Stations has a partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, to install DC fast chargers at 100 locations throughout the state, with many additional stations planned. The agreement includes the installation of primarily 75 kW and 100 kW chargers, with plans to roll out 150 kW stations as well.

3Degrees, a firm that helps organizations achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals, worked with ChargeNet Stations to develop a financing approach that guarantees the company a minimum amount of value from its first 25 public charging stations for the next five years. This strategy leverages California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), a program designed to reward the deployment of equipment and infrastructure that reduces transportation emissions in the state.

“Our goal at ChargeNet Stations is to make EV available to everyone everywhere – to democratize EV charging by providing a fast, convenient, and affordable charge,” says founder and CEO Tosh Dutt. “Great partners like 3Degrees help us expedite our mission. It’s good for the planet and it’s good for business.”

ChargeNet Stations is compatible with all EV connector types and offers a 100-mile charge in 20 minutes, or less, for about $20. For context, a 100-mile charge on a Level 2 charger would take about six hours.

“Meeting California’s EV adoption and transportation decarbonization goals requires mass deployment of EV charging infrastructure,” notes Dave Meyer, director of transportation markets at 3Degrees. “One of the primary barriers to this deployment is uncertainty around utilization. The infrastructure provisions of the LCFS reduce this uncertainty, and our innovative financing arrangement eliminates market uncertainty. We congratulate the ChargeNet Stations team on this first station opening and look forward to working together on many more.”