Chanje, BTCPower Partner to Deploy Charging Solutions

Chanje, a company that delivers ground-up electric trucks and energy infrastructure solutions for the commercial last-mile industry, says it has entered a strategic partnership with BTCPower, an electric vehicle charging system manufacturer.

BTCPower worked with Chanje to design a charging system specific to the commercial last-mile industry. The system integrates variable-rate DC fast charging with sequential dual-port overhead charging dispensers. BTCPower is a key partner in Chanje’s technology ecosystem designed to simplify fleets’ transition to electric mobility.

“BTCPower understands commercial operators cannot electrify their truck fleets at scale using existing charging hardware intended for shopping mall parking lots,” says Suresh Jayanthi, vice president of energy services at Chanje. “Their vision and flexibility have been invaluable to designing with us a unique system that meets the reliability, functionality and cost requirements of commercial fleet daily operations.”

Chanje is made up of a diverse group of automotive experts and clean energy entrepreneurs. Chanje introduced its first vehicle and energy services in 2017. The company will subsequently offer a full range of medium-duty EVs, including trucks, vans and shuttle buses in a variety of lengths and capacities.

BTCPower Inc. is a subsidiary of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH in Germany. The companies have installed 42,000 charging ports at customer sites worldwide.