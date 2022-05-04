Certarus Orders Quantum Fuel Systems Virtual Pipeline Trailers

Certarus Ltd., a company focused on delivering compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen to various customers in North America, has selected Quantum Fuel Systems to supply virtual pipeline trailers for natural gas.

Certarus has ordered Quantum’s VPLite45/40′ trailers, which have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The VPLite45/40′ is certified for use in the U.S. and Canada. These smaller, lighter trailers can be more easily maneuvered in tight areas while still hauling the most gas in the industry in a 40-foot container.

“Quantum has been a partner with Certarus since 2017, and we are excited to continually expand this partnership, be an integral part of their growth and supply additional trailers in 2022 to Certarus to support their mobile, low carbon energy distribution fleet,” says Mark Arold, president of Quantum Fuel Systems.

Quantum says the trailers will be delivered in Q3 and Q4 2022.