Cenntro Rolls Out Class 4 Logistar 450 Electric Vehicle

Commercial electric vehicle company Cenntro Inc. has introduced its newest Class 4 addition to the Logistar series, the Logistar 450 (LS450) model for sale and distribution in the United States and global markets.

Cenntro received a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order and a Certificate of Conformity from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the LS450. The Certificate of Conformity confirms that the LS450 meets the EPA’s emissions requirements under the Clean Air Act.

Receiving the CARB Executive Order certifies the all-electric LS450 model meets the standard to be classified as a zero-emissions vehicle in California. Cenntro plans to begin production of the LS450 at its Ontario, Calif., assembly facility for U.S. markets and its assembly facility in China for global markets.

The LS450 is the latest addition to Cenntro’s product portfolio. This model is equipped with an improved 128-Kwh battery capacity that provides a greater range compared with its predecessor model, the LS400.

Cenntro plans to debut the LS450 at the California Trucking Show in Ontario, on October 5-6, 2024. The Class 4 vehicle has four configuration options for a variety of applications: a delivery van (LS450DV), cargo truck (LS450CT), shuttle bus (LS450BUS) and refrigerated truck (LS450RT).

“Deploying the LS450 in the U.S. and abroad allows Cenntro customers to experience the benefits of electrification of their fleets — both large and small — with a versatile, multi-functional electric commercial vehicle,” says Peter Wang, Cenntro chairman and CEO. “Cenntro has received pre-production orders for the LS450 from customers in the U.S., Spain and Japan. We plan to begin U.S. production of the LS450 models at our facility in Ontario in October 2024.”