Cenntro Ready to Roll Out New Logistar 210 Van in Europe, Global Markets

Commercial electric vehicle company Cenntro Inc. will sell its newest Logistar series model, the Logistar 210 (LS210), in European and other global markets.

A next-generation commercial van with European N1 type approval, the LS210 follows Cenntro’s December 2023 approval for the European Union’s required Certificate of Compliance for Cybersecurity Management System (UN Regulation number: R155) and Certificate of Compliance for Software Update Management System (UN Regulation number: R156).

These certifications provide frameworks and standards for vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requiring vehicles to be designed with cybersecurity that maintains the safety and security of the vehicle and its passengers.

The LS210, a light-duty EV customized for transporting light goods in urban areas, replaces the LS200 because it meets these new European regulations. This new model comes with advanced features including a driver assistance system, crash avoidance and lane assist. The LS210 model also provides the option for both left-hand and right-hand drive capabilities, enhanced range and more efficient charging.

“We are working diligently to develop new vehicle models to align with the demands of the market,” says Peter Wang, Cenntro’s CEO. “In keeping pace with new technologies, we will continue to develop models with enhanced features and continuously improve vehicle quality to meet the needs of our customers.”