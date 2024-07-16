Cenntro Logistar 300 Receives CARB, EPA Certifications of Conformity

Electric commercial vehicle company Cenntro Inc. has received a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order and a Certificate of Conformity from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Logistar 300 (LS300) model.

On June 21, 2024, Cenntro received the CARB Executive Order certifying the all-electric, light-duty, Class 3 LS300 model meets the standard to be considered zero-emissions vehicles in California. Similarly, the Certificate of Conformity confirms that the LS300 meets the EPA’s emissions requirements under the Clean Air Act.

The LS300 model is the latest addition to Cenntro’s product portfolio for the U.S. market. The CARB and the EPA certifications position Cenntro’s California-based customers to apply for end purchaser incentives such as participation in the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The versatile LS300 comes as a cab and chassis or optional delivery van body and can be upfitted as needed for broader applications. With a mileage range of 194 to 217 miles, the LS300 makes last-mile delivery efficient for drivers.

“Deploying the LS300 in the U.S. last-mile delivery market allows Cenntro customers to experience the benefits of electrification of their fleet, both large and small, with a versatile, multi-functional commercial EV,” says Peter Wang, chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “Production of the LS300 in both cab-chassis and delivery van models will take place at our recently established facility in Ontario, Calif.”