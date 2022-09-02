Cenntro Develops Larger Logistar Commercial EV Van

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., an electric vehicle (EV) technology company, has expanded its Logistar series with the new Logistar 260.

The all-electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries in the first quarter of 2023 to Europe, followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean and South American markets.

The Logistar 260, or LS 260, is positioned above the Logistar 200 and defines a new size in the van segment. With dimensions of 5.50 meters long, 1.85 meters wide and a height of 2 meters, the LS 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors and convenient rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.

The load volume, payload and range of the Logistar 260 will be targeted for a wide range of applications in the trades, couriers, express and parcel services, logistics solutions, and facility management.

“The Logistar 260 rounds out Cenntro’s commercial vehicle lineup, providing fleets and businesses with best-in-class EV technology that supports the most robust operating cycles,” says Peter Wang, chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “Our goal is to offer adaptable electric vehicles to our customers. The LS 260 is a very unique and expressive vehicle with its extroverted design and compelling interior. We are confident that the Logistar 260, with its aluminum body and unique dimensions, will meet our customers’ needs without sacrificing function and performance.”