Cenntro Delivers 20-Plus Logistar 400 EVs in May

Electric vehicle technology company Cenntro Inc. delivered more than 20 U.S.-assembled Class 4 Logistar 400 (LS400) vehicles to its customers and dealers in May 2024.

“After thorough testing and certification, we are ramping assembly and delivery of the LS400 to our West Coast and broader U.S. customer base,” says Peter Wang, chief executive officer of Cenntro. “We are seeing strong interest in the LS400 and future series models which are currently undergoing testing and certification.

“With approval for California Air Resources Board (CARB) certification, and CARB’s Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification (ZEP), we believe we can drive sales in California and continue to propel commercial fleet electrification throughout the United States,” adds Wang. “We believe Cenntro’s product line provides our fleet customers with the ability to electrify their fleet, reduce their carbon footprint and significantly lower their cost of operations. Moreover, we are also working to develop more purposely built electric commercial vehicles for the United States electric vehicle market.”