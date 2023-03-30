Cenntro Begins Production of Electric Commercial Trucks

Cenntro Electric Group Limited, an EV technology company, has started production of the LS400, Teemak and Metro electric commercial trucks at the company’s new assembly facility in Jacksonville, Fla.

Operations at the facility will include electric vehicle assembly, upfitting and pre-delivery inspections. The new facility joins the recently expanded assembly facility in Howell, N.J.

Vehicles assembled at the Jacksonville facility are predominantly for the southeastern and central regions of the U.S. Cenntro expects to begin delivery of vehicles to customers next month.

“After more than 15 months of facility renovation, assembly line preparation and local regulatory compliances, the Jacksonville facility has begun assembly,” says Peter Wang, chairman and CEO. “The vehicles assembled in Jacksonville will meet the strong market demand for our electric commercial vehicles in the region. With the capability to accommodate the LS400, Teemak and Metro electric commercial trucks we are well positioned to capture US market share in the years ahead.”

Cenntro’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.