Cenntro All-Electric Class 4 Truck Receives CARB Certification

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. says its all-electric Class 4 Logistar 400 (LS400) has received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as a zero-emission vehicle in the state of California.

The certification is awarded to vehicle manufacturers who meet specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations. In December 2022, the LS400 received a certificate of conformity from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The certification also clears the way for the LS400 to be considered for the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

California and 14 other states have adopted vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Clean Air Act, which requires additional approvals beyond EPA regulations. Having received credentials from CARB and the EPA, Cenntro can now sell its LS400 in every state throughout the U.S.

“This is an important certification for Cenntro. As a next step, we will continue our efforts for consideration in all incentives programs to further support the adoption of the LS400 into fleets large and small,” says Peter Wang, chairman and CEO. “This certification takes on greater significance with CARB’s recent Advanced Clean Truck regulation, which will require that all local delivery and governments fleets must be zero emissions by 2036.”

The Class 4 LS400 is designed primarily for urban delivery and freight. The vehicle can be upfit to serve a variety of applications and offers a payload of 7,705 pounds, a charge time of under 1.5 hours and a range of up to 115 miles.