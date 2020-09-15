CCW Receives Bus Conversion Contract

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has agreed to a contract to convert two 2004 35-ft Gillig buses into zero-emission propulsion system (ZEPS) buses for Twin Transit in Centralia, Wash.

CCW takes previously used, internal combustion engine buses and remanufactures them into like-new vehicles containing ZEPS all-electric drivetrain systems. ZEPS is an integrated technology tested for more than 4 million miles of revenue service.

“In 2018, Twin Transit offered its riders free trips between the Twin Cities in an effort to engage the public and gather feedback on electric buses. Complete Coach Works provided Twin Transit with a ZEPS bus for the demonstration,” says Jim Paul, northwest regional sales manager at CCW. “The ZEPS bus was well received by Twin Transit and its riders. We are thrilled Twin Transit has given us the opportunity to provide its riders with familiar, safe and reliable transportation.”

Each ZEPS vehicle will feature a 180 kW electric PMS motor and controller. The motor and controller are designed to handle heavy-duty drive cycles and provide high torque and top speeds. The ZEPS buses will also include a 403 kWh battery pack and a battery management system. In addition, a new electrically driven air compressor, electrically driven power steering pump and new lightweight roof-mounted HVAC system will be added.

The ZEPS battery-electric buses will replace current buses in Twin Transit’s fleet to further improve the nation’s air quality environment. In addition to providing public health and environmental benefits, ZEPS deliver financial benefits, including substantially reduced maintenance costs and reduced fuel costs.