Bollinger Motors Wins HVIP Approval from CARB for Electric Class 4 Truck

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved Bollinger Motors’ all-electric Class 4 truck, the 2025 Bollinger B4, for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Bollinger Motors is a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc.

The HVIP program plays a role in the deployment of zero-emission technologies and accelerates commercialization by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable while driving commercial technology transformation. To date, the program has funded more than 12,000 clean vehicle purchases.

Under HVIP, the 2025 Bollinger B4 EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $158,758, now qualifies for up to a $60,000 cash voucher. When combined with the available $40,000 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the B4 could be less than $59,000.

“HVIP certification is another important milestone in our journey to grow our commercial truck electric vehicle market share,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “California has taken a leadership role in creating a market for commercial electric vehicles and will be a critical market for the B4. California and Bollinger Motors share a vision for more sustainable transportation options.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with fleet and upfitter input. The vehicle has a range of 185 miles and a payload of 7,394 pounds. Bollinger’s Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components.