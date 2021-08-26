CARB Falls Short in Finalizing Full Electric Truck Sales Target

The has released a first draft of the Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) rule, which is intended to put the state on an aggressive and achievable path to a 100% electric truck fleet and calls for a 100% electric truck sales target of 2040.

In advance of the draft rule release, health, business, labor, equity, climate and policy experts – along with more than 10,000 Californians – submitted policy recommendations to CARB calling for 100% zero emission truck sales by 2035. Achieving zero pollution trucks on California’s roadways is critical to addressing the devastating health and climate impacts of diesel exhaust. The recommendations from experts aligns the rule with the governor’s targets to accelerate climate action including his Executive Order to achieve 100% light-duty electric vehicles sales by 2035 and the state’s overall goal of having 100% electric vehicles on road by 2045.

Diesel exhaust is a deadly air pollution problem in California that contains more than 40 known cancer-causing organic substances, which makes it responsible for about 70% of cancer risk related to air toxins in the state. Freight hubs and corridors concentrate air pollution in zip codes where the median income is far lower, and the percent of people of color is far higher than the state average.

“California has a strong framework for accelerating zero-emission trucks to reduce harmful pollution and health disparities – a framework other states are lining up to follow,” reacts Will Barrett, senior director of clean air advocacy for American Lung Association in California. “Yet, Californians face the most significant air pollution challenges in the nation, and the evidence of climate change threats to public health becomes clearer all the time. California must do more, and do so quickly, to lead the way to zero-emission technologies which can yield billions of dollars in annual health benefits, save lives and prevent asthma attacks. This transition is critical for communities facing the greatest burdens of trucking pollution today.”

“Families all across California are suffering from the impacts of environmental racism that come in the form of living in some of the most polluted communities in the country,” adds Andrea Vidaurre, policy analyst for People’s Collective for Environmental Justice. “CARB has a responsibility to those families to ensure that the Advanced Clean Fleet rule is adopted and reflects the need across the state.”

“An Advanced Clean Fleet rule that will ensure 100 percent of new truck sales be zero emission by 2035 is not only critical for reaching our climate change goals, it is also a long overdue action to alleviate the insurmountable and disproportionate burdens our transportation system places on frontline communities of color every day,” says Leslie Aguayo, climate equity program manager at The Greenlining Institute. “A strong ACF regulation is public health, it is equity and it is the path forward for a just California.”

“Setting a strong electric truck fleet standard will contribute to California’s economic recovery by helping create good-paying, clean-energy jobs in the growing electric vehicle industry,” expresses Jeremy Abrams, business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 569. “Statewide training initiatives are already preparing the workforce for the shift to zero-emissions, it’s up to CARB to create the conditions for a robust electric truck marketplace”

“To drive economic development in California and build upon the state’s robust electric vehicle business ecosystem, CARB must be bold,” declars Andy Wunder, Western states advocate at E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs). “A strong Advanced Clean Fleets rileA 100 percent ZEV sales requirement by 2035 is the smart policy move to send clear market signals that incentivize industry to innovate and drive investment and job growth here in California.”

“Major companies across economic sectors recognize that the future of transportation is electric,” says Jennifer Helfrich, senior manager of state policy for Ceres. “They are making strides to shift to clean, zero-emission fleets because they see the opportunity for our climate, economy and public health. A strong Advanced Clean Fleet rule is necessary to accelerate this transition to meet California’s ambitious climate goals and reduce the harmful air pollution that disproportionately impacts frontline communities.”

“The California Air Resource Board’s proposal notably recognizes that all trucks in this state can and must go to zero emissions, but their timeline is unambitious and fails to meet any of the state’s goals,” states Earthjustice’s Right to Zero campaign director Paul Cort. “Governor Newsom set a bold goal for clean air and climate protections in California, and the agency’s proposed timeline to get a handle on our terrible truck pollution problem just doesn’t match that. Under CARB’s proposal, we’d have polluting trucks on the road for another 40 or 50 years. We want to see CARB leading the vanguard for public health and clean air once again.”

“The climate crisis is accelerating, and the latest IPCC report confirmed and expanded on how critically we need to step up our response,” says Judy Borcz, 350SV Transportation Legislation lead. “Trucks represent 4 percent of the units on the road in CA, but 28 percent of the emissions, so taking bold action to make all trucks sold be EV by 2035 is necessary for our health, environment and future.”

“Diesel pollution from California’s transportation system and the worsening climate crisis hits communities of color and low-income communities hardest,” stresses Nicole Wong, the campaign manager at Dream Corps Green For All. “Frontline communities pay the price in poorer health, reduced life expectancy, and increased expenses. A strong Advanced Clean Fleets rule must advance 100 percent zero emission truck sales by 2035 to address these unacceptable health disparities and generate economic opportunities. California can lead the way by committing to a robust standard and helping small fleets and workers equitably access the benefits of zero emission trucks.”

“Zero-emission trucks are here and we needed their benefits yesterday,” emphasizes Patricio Portillo, Natural Resources Defense Council’s clean vehicles and fuels advocate. “With other states and the federal government looking to California for leadership, CARB must seize the moment by adopting an Advanced Clean Fleets rule that transitions the entire trucking industry to zero-emission and requires all new trucks sold to be zero-emission by 2030.”

“Too many Californians live in communities without breathable air and where the climate crisis is worsening by the day,” says Daniel Barad, policy advocate for Sierra Club California. “While CARB recognizes the importance of eliminating emissions from fossil-fuel trucks, the proposed transition away from polluting trucks is far too slow for the impacted communities who have been overburdened by toxic truck pollution for far too long. To deliver cleaner air and reduce climate pollution at the pace needed, 100 percent of new truck sales must be zero emission no later than 2035.”