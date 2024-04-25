CARB Certifies Mullen’s 2025-Model-Year Class 3 Electric Chassis Truck

Mullen Automotive Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its 2025 Mullen THREE, Class 3 all-electric low-cab-forward chassis truck. The certification is awarded to vehicle manufacturers that meet specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations.

The District of Columbia and 14 states, including California, have adopted vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §7507), which requires additional approvals beyond U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

CARB certification opens the Mullen THREE to critical state EV incentive programs, which vary by each eligible CARB-compliant state. Certification takes on even more significance with CARB’s recent Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation, which will require that state and local government fleets — including city, county, special district and state agency fleets — ensure 50% of vehicle purchases are zero-emission beginning in 2024 and 100% of vehicle purchases are zero-emission by 2027.

Fleets that fall under high priority may also elect to use zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) milestones as an option to meet overall ZEV targets.

CARB-compliant states and locations include California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia

California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) is an example of a state incentive program available to CARB-certified vehicles. Under HVIP, the Mullen THREE EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $68,500, may qualify for a rebate of up to $45,000 and, when combined with a $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen THREE would be less than $20,000.

“Our vehicles are CARB-approved and ready for delivery with many states and local governments offering very strong incentives to electrify commercial fleets,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen.