CARB Approves Nikola Tre Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle for HVIP Program

Nikola Corp. says it has received approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

The approval enables Tre FCEV buyers to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck in 2023. Customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The inclusion of the Nikola Tre FCEV in California’s HVIP program is a very exciting development as we continue introducing innovative zero-emission truck technology options in our priority sales market and distinguish ourselves as the only OEM offering both battery-electric and FCEVs this year,” says Nikola President and CEO, Michael Lohscheller. “The combined incentives available to customer fleets through the HVIP program and the Inflation Reduction Act are critical for driving a competitive total cost of ownership and accelerating market adoption of the Tre FCEV.”

In the coming months, Nikola will be collaborating on commercial demonstrations of the Tre FCEV with potential fleet customers in California. Interested fleets are encouraged to visit with Nikola dealers to familiarize themselves with the Tre vehicle platform by experiencing the Tre BEV, which includes the advanced technology and driver-centric design that will be featured in the Tre FCEV.

Nikola and its dealers are now taking orders and submitting HVIP voucher requests for the Tre FCEV.

With a range of up to 500 miles, the Nikola Tre FCEV is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero-tailpipe-emission Class 8 tractors while realizing weight savings relative to comparable BEVs. The Tre FCEV is well-suited for a variety of applications, ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less than truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases.