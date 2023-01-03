CapMetro Purchases 30 NFI Overhead Chargers for Electric Bus Fleet

Capital Metro Transportation Authority (CapMetro) has exercised options to purchase 30 Heliox 180 kWh depot overhead chargers, including 90 pantograph dispensers, by NFI Group Inc.’s NFI Infrastructure Solutions. The purchase is part of CapMetro’s five-year contract with NFI subsidiary of New Flyer of America Inc. for up to 171 battery-electric buses and 427 chargers.

The Heliox depot overhead chargers will support CapMetro’s initiative of transitioning to a battery-electric bus fleet. The order will also support Project Connect, CapMetro’s and the City of Austin’s joint initiative to improve the public transportation network across the Central Texas region. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CapMetro provides public transportation services, delivering more than 20 million annual trips through bus, paratransit, and commuter rail services.

“This is just another step forward in our mission to create a clean environment for our community,” says Andrew Skabowski, COO of CapMetro. “Sustainability is one of the core values at CapMetro, and through our partnership with New Flyer, we are investing in a sustainable future for all Central Texans.”

“For 25 years, NFI has supported CapMetro with efficient, safe, and accessible transit solutions, having delivered more than 360 vehicles to CapMetro since 1997. NFI now continues to enable CapMetro’s transition to zero-emission mobility through its reliable, safe, and sustainable infrastructure services,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “By leveraging NFI’s extensive experience in smart charging infrastructure, CapMetro will support zero-emission bus deployment in Austin, ultimately delivering cleaner, quieter mobility in Texas.”

NFI Infrastructure Solutions is a service dedicated to providing safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects with more than 330 chargers installed to date.