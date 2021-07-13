Capgemini Taking 12,000-Vehicle Fleet All-Electric

Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting company, has committed to ordering solely hybrid and electric cars and vans for its 12,000-vehicle company fleet as it transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2030.

The group has agreed new contracts with selected leasing companies and car manufacturers that offer EVs and hybrid vehicles. Capgemini has also joined the EV100 global initiative, which brings together companies making the switch to electric vehicles.

“This initiative is a critical step on our transition to an EV fleet,” says Vincent Moreau, global head of real estate and fleet management at Capgemini. “We are looking forward to joining with other organizations through the EV100, to share best practice and achieve the scale and speed needed to realize our net zero ambition by 2030.”

The policy to stop all orders of pure internal combustion engine diesel and gasoline vehicles has already begun to yield sustainable outcomes, the company says: Around 13% of the most polluting cars in Capgemini’s fleet will disappear this year, and a further 24% in 2022. By the end of 2022, over 50% of the Group’s fleet will be hybrid or electric, and 100% by the of end 2025.

Alongside the fleet transition, Capgemini is also significantly increasing its investment in electric charging points and is committed to switching to 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 as part of its RE100 commitment.