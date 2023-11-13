Canoo Now Producing All-Electric Commercial Vehicles

Canoo Inc. says its first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) all-electric vehicle has rolled off the assembly line, marking the start of the company’s phased-ramp manufacturing in Oklahoma and its shipment of LDV models to customers.

We want our vehicles to provide service to Oklahomans who have been our partners through this journey.

The Canoo LDV 130 is built on a configurable platform to help commercial and government fleet customers improve efficiency and cut operating costs.

“It’s an honor to partner with the state of Oklahoma and its workforce to create a legacy for electric vehicles in America’s Heartland,” says Tony Aquila, chairman and CEO of Canoo. “What is inspiring to me is that it takes just a small group of innovators and hardworking believers who find a way to win. I want to thank Governor Stitt and his team for believing in us. We want our vehicles to provide service to Oklahomans who have been our partners on this journey.”

Canoo is hiring for its Oklahoma City and Pryor facilities in the state and expects to create more than 1,300 jobs. The LDVs are the first commercial motor vehicles built in Oklahoma since 2006 and will go to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

“We are excited to add Canoo vehicles to the state’s pooled fleet as part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency, cut waste and improve stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” says OMES Executive Director John Suter. “We look forward to evaluating these new assets and the role they can play in modernizing Oklahoma’s vehicle use.”