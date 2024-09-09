Canoo Migrates Engineering Workforce, Relocates Corporate HQ

Electric cargo vehicle manufacturer Canoo Inc. will migrate its engineering workforce to its two Oklahoma locations — Oklahoma City and Pryor — and relocate its corporate headquarters to northern Texas.

Approximately 137 engineering positions will relocate from California to Texas and Oklahoma beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, with most of the roles based in Oklahoma.

One of the primary drivers for the move to Oklahoma is the co-location of engineering and manufacturing within the company’s nearly 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic decision will drive operational efficiencies and foster greater collaboration as Canoo continues to meet goals toward step level ramp manufacturing.

Canoo is actively hiring for numerous positions across both Texas and in Oklahoma City, with a significant number already listed online. The company plans to expand to approximately 150 open positions soon.

Effective immediately, Canoo will name Justin, Texas, as its company headquarters where Canoo’s executive leadership team has been since 2021.