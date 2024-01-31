Canoo Expands Zeeba’s Fleet of Electric Vehicles

High-tech advanced mobility company Canoo Inc. has added electric vehicles to the fleet of Zeeba, a national fleet management company.

This addition is part of an existing agreement with Zeeba that awarded a total of 5,450 electric vehicles, with a binding commitment of 3,000 Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) EVs for its national fleet.

“Our partnership with Zeeba signifies a major step forward in the electrification of commercial fleets across the United States, where EVs are the ideal use case,” says Tony Aquila, executive chairman and CEO of Canoo. “With an impressive revenue growth, Zeeba has increased its number of clients by 10 times in the last two years and has a large backlog of clients waiting for Canoo vehicles. We are excited to work with a dynamic, skilled team that is expanding its national fleet.”

“With over 1,000 clients waiting for Canoo vehicles, we are thrilled to welcome an innovative line of EVs into our fleet,” says Kayvon Marashi, CEO of Zeeba. “Our clients are increasingly seeking sustainable transportation options, and the Canoo LDV’s perfect blend of efficiency, comfort and functionality makes it a game-changer for fleets of all sizes.”