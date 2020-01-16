Canada Partners with Canadian Tire to Build EV Charging Network

Member of Parliament Han Dong, on behalf of Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s minister of natural resources, says Canada is investing $2.7 million to build 54 electric vehicle (EV) fast-chargers at Canadian Tire locations across central and western Canada.

This investment, made through Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), builds on the nearly $1.3 million budgeted in 2016 for AddÉnergie to build 28 fast-chargers at Canadian Tire locations. The investment makes the Canadian Tire EV network one of Canada’s largest, with 104 stations nationally. The government of British Columbia is also contributing $275,000 toward the fast-chargers through its Clean Energy Vehicle Public Fast Charging Program.

“Canadian Tire is a proud Canadian company committed to addressing the challenges of climate change throughout our operations,” says Han Dong, member of Parliament. “The network of EV fast chargers that we are creating with the support of partners like Natural Resources Canada is an example of how we are evolving to meet the needs of all drivers while helping our customers reduce their emissions.”

This funding is part of Canada’s $182.5-million investment to develop a coast-to-coast fast-charging network for EVs, to establish natural gas stations along key roads and highways and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centers, and to support the development of new technologies.

Photo: A Canadian Tire location