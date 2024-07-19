Canada Invests $76 Million to Help York Region Build E-Buses, Reach Net Zero

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Wayne Emmerson, chairman and CEO of the Regional Municipality of York, declared a Canadian government investment of $76 million to help York Region build an electric bus fleet and reach net zero by 2050.

Supported by this funding, York Region will get 180 zero-emission buses, 91 battery electric chargers and 14 on-route chargers. Provided through the federal government’s Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), these electric buses will be an innovative, zero-emission transit option that will help people get to work, reduce traffic congestion and require less maintenance than traditional diesel buses.

Once in service, the 180 buses are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 15,982 tonnes annually — the equivalent of taking 4,000 vehicles off our roads.

York Region’s three existing transit facilities that will house the zero-emission buses will also be upgraded with solar power and battery energy storage systems.

This project also is supported by a $136 million loan announced in 2023 by the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Together, this team effort will help York Region reduce emissions and offer a clean, reliable, and affordable transit option to more than 1.25 million residents.

“Canadians need to get to work with less traffic, more comfort, and clean air — that’s what public transit is all about,” says Trudeau. “With today’s announcement, York Region will soon have 180 new zero-emission buses and the chargers to go with it. Our government is making our transit system fairer, with innovative, climate-friendly and affordable options to get you where you need to be.”

“Access to safe and efficient transportation options continues to be a top priority for York Regional Council and the more than 1.25 million residents who call our communities home,” adds Emmerson. “With the support of the government of Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, we are able to further increase access to public transit in a way that supports the Council’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Federal funding is contingent on parties signing a contribution agreement. This project is also supported by an investment of $177 million from the Regional Municipality of York.

The federal government’s ZETF helps Canadian communities transition to zero-emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada’s net-zero emissions targets. It is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s Zero-Emission Buses Initiative, which to date has committed more than $1.5 billion toward a target of 5,000 zero-emission buses across Canada.