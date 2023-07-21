Canada-Based Fleet Deploying VMC All-Electric Trucks

Lafarge Canada has begun electrifying its work truck fleet in conjunction with North American electric vehicle supplier Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC).

In collaboration with VMC and dealer Pioneer Automotive Group, Lafarge Canada has identified a gap in the market offering within the work truck segment and selected a purpose-built, custom-upfit all-electric industrial vehicle: the VMC 1200. The company is deploying two all-electric VMC trucks in its British Columbia aggregates and ready-mix operations, anticipating that additional VMC models will be integrated throughout 2024.

“I am extremely proud of this industry-leading initiative with Vicinity Motor Corporation, a company rooted in British Columbia,” says Lincoln Kyne, senior vice president, Lafarge Canada BC Market. “With a proven track record in producing reliable electric vehicles that operate across North America, I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate on the design of new models for our business lines in the coming years.”

“The benefits of this electrification effort are twofold: delivering cost savings and contributing to a reduction in scope 1 emissions on site,” adds Brad Kohl, CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “Each VMC 1200 truck is estimated to reduce site emissions related to transportation by 6,200 tons of CO2 annually.”