CALSTART Offers Insights into Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles

CALSTART, a global non-profit focused on clean energy and transportation, has launched the Zero-Emission Technology Inventory (ZETI) Data Explorer from its Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero Program and campaign. This new tool makes it possible to better understand, analyze and potentially accelerate the zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle market.

The ZETI Data Explorer is an interactive tool for fleets, manufacturers, policymakers, nonprofits and academia that allows users to filter, explore, compare, contrast and visualize data about today’s zero-emission truck and bus models. The data comes from Drive to Zero’s Zero-Emission Technology Inventory (ZETI) database, which seeks to establish a shared knowledgebase of all currently available zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (ZE-MHDV); to date, there are more than 800 distinct models included.

ZETI Data Explorer enables users to view and compare various data points like model availability by region or manufacturer, vehicle availability per manufacturer, range per vehicle type, battery capacity, market trends and much more.

“Zero-emission trucks and buses are working today to put our collective net-zero by 2050 goals within reach, improve air quality, create jobs, and deliver operational benefits to users,” says Dr. Cristiano Façanha, CALSTART’s global director and lead of its Drive to Zero program. “Nations and fleets must not underestimate the depth and breadth of this growing market. Zero-emission vehicles can deliver mail, pick up your recycling, run drayage, deliver goods and people, and much more.”