California Transit Authority Orders Battery-electric Transit Buses

San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary a contract for seven next-generation battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

SamTrans provides transportation services throughout San Mateo County and into parts of San Francisco and Palo Alto, delivering over 8.5 million bus rides annually on 70 bus routes. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds and supports San Mateo County Transit District’s Sustainability Policy.

“Our long-term partnership with SamTrans spans over 40 years, during which time we delivered over 260 buses,” says Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “The addition of these long-range, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses to the SamTrans fleet will support the transit agency’s pledge to provide sustainable mobility options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption, and ultimately contribute to cleaner air in California.”

SamTrans expects to operate these buses on a new route connecting East Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Francisco International Airport and San Bruno BART station via US-101 and likely the freeway’s new managed lanes.