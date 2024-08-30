California Surpasses 150,000 Electric Vehicle Chargers Installed

California has surpassed 150,000 public and shared private electric vehicle chargers installed statewide, including 137,648 Level 2 chargers and 14,708 fast chargers, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. This news comes just weeks after California posted its second highest market share in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales.

“When it comes to zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, California has no peers,” says Newsom. “The state is all-in on clean transportation, dedicating unprecedented investments to supercharge our transition. We’re building a bigger, better charging network — faster.”

In addition to the public network, the state estimates that more than 500,000 private home chargers are installed statewide.

California is also expected to receive more than $380 million from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for building out chargers.

In 2024, the California Energy Commission has approved more than $1 billion in funding for EV charging and hydrogen refueling projects for cars, trucks and buses. The projects range from deploying chargers in underserved communities to rapid expansion along the state’s busiest corridors. Highlights include: