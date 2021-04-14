California Energy Commission Approves the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project

The California Energy Commission (CEC), the primary energy policy and planning agency for California, has approved a first-of-its-kind project to accelerate the deployment of infrastructure needed to fuel zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment. The effort builds on state investments into demonstration and deployment projects that brought this technology to the market.

Administered by CALSTART, the Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles) project will use a concierge-like model working directly with eligible applicants to help plan and fund the purchase of charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure. The project is funded by the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, which invests more than $100 million annually to support innovation and accelerate the deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies.

The $50 million multi-year EnergIIZE project will benefit communities most impacted by transportation-related pollution by meeting essential infrastructure needs of companies and public agencies committed to replacing old, polluting equipment with clean battery-electric and hydrogen options.

“As the state’s lead agency for zero-emission infrastructure, the CEC is proud to fund the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles project to provide fleet managers with technical and financial assistance as well as operational assurance that they are planning accurately for charging and refueling needs,” says Patty Monahan, commissioner of CEC. “The project is designed as a multi-year effort to provide market certainty as more companies are investing in the state’s clean transportation future.”

Accelerating zero-emission infrastructure fuels California’s clean energy economy, attracting manufacturers and creating jobs while advancing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order mandating all operations of medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles be 100% zero-emission by 2045.

CALSTART will receive an initial $17 million to design and launch the program with additional funds subject to annual approval of both the state budget and allocations from the CEC.

Photo: EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Press Event PowerPoint slides