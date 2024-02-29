California City Selects EV ARC Charging to Energize Car Share Program

The city of Richmond, California, has selected EV ARC sustainable electric vehicle charging to power its car share program, which offers flexible transportation benefiting underserved communities. Beam Global, a provider of infrastructure solutions for electrification of transportation and energy security, produces EV ARC systems.

These systems are purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-22-61-16, which serves to simplify government procurement and make select solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

Because EV ARC systems generate and store their own clean electricity, there is no utility bill to pay, making them ideal for car share programs especially in underserved communities. Ease of deployment, the lack of requirements for grid connectivity and the ability to move EV ARC systems bring additional benefits. These benefits enable car sharing in locations where infrastructure requirements might otherwise be prohibitively expensive, time-consuming or disruptive.

This initiative is part of the Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Project (CMO) program, made possible by Richmond Community Foundation, Miocar and funding from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The program includes EVs and sustainable charging to provide underserved community members access to clean transportation.

Community members in the Parchester Village area of Richmond are eligible to benefit from this car share program for a small hourly or daily cost, giving them access to clean and reliable transportation. When charged with an EV ARC, each EV has a zero-emissions footprint. The charging system also assists disaster preparedness with the inclusion of the Emergency Power Panel, which provides off-grid electricity to first responders in case of emergency or grid outage.

“We’ve seen an increase in car share programs across the country, and they can be especially life-changing in underserved communities,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “When cities like Richmond invest in a car share program, especially one with EVs and solar charging infrastructure, there is an immense positive impact on individuals and communities without adding any environmental harm. We’re thrilled they have chosen our EV ARC product to support this program.”