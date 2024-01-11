Landi Renzo to Deliver Ford Super Duty RNG Trucks for Long Beach, California

Landi Renzo, the provider of sustainable ecomobility systems, has a new two-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the city of Long Beach, Calif. to deliver new Ford Super Duty renewable natural gas (RNG) trucks. Landi Renzo USA’s Eco-Ready RNG system delivers a negative carbon intensity rating because it takes more carbon out of the environment than it emits.

The new contract covers an array of commercial vehicles for Long Beach, including Ford F-250, F-350 and F-550 work trucks.

“Long Beach’s ongoing partnership with Landi Renzo USA shows our commitment to pioneering sustainable mobility solutions,” says Mayor Rex Richardson. “With Landi’s innovative carbon negative RNG trucks, Long Beach not only solidifies its position as a champion of clean transportation, but also takes a big step toward a greener and more environmentally responsible future.”

As a carbon-negative fuel option for fleets, RNG is even more eco-friendly than electric vehicles because the fuel cuts carbon in two ways. Carbon is reduced at the source, where it’s made from organic waste, animal and plant-based material, as well as on the road. Landi Renzo’s RNG system helps fleets run cleaner by lowering vehicle nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

“Our long-time partnership with the city of Long Beach demonstrates our dedication to help municipal and commercial fleets around the country, and particularly in California, with effective clean transportation solutions,” says Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA. “Trucks powered by RNG have 90 percent lower NOx emissions and significantly reduced particulate emissions compared to other fuels. We’re excited to continue this relationship supporting Long Beach with their sustainability goals and commercial vehicle needs.”