CA Funding Round for EV Charging Opens October 19

CALSTART says California’s EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project’s Public Charging funding opportunity, intended for applicants interested in deploying publicly accessible charging infrastructure for battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. PT on October 19 through 5 p.m. PT on November 3.

This funding lane will offer up to $11.7 million in incentives and run concurrently with the EnergIIZE Project’s Drayage Public Set-Aside lane.

Funded by the California Energy Commission and administered by CALSTART, the Public Charging funding lane is competitive and scored on criteria demonstrating project readiness, cost effectiveness and community benefit. It covers 75% of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $750,000 per project if EV Jump Start equity criteria is met, or 50% of costs up to a maximum of $500,000 per project, if the criteria is not met.

Eligible EV equipment includes direct current fast chargers, transformers (non-IOU territory), meter mains and circuit breaker panels, and demand-management equipment.

Prospective applicants can submit applications for consideration through the online Incentive Processing Center (IPC) on EnergIIZE’s website beginning on October 19.

“With increased funding from the CEC for the EnergIIZE Project, we are thrilled to offer even more funds for this incentive program and look forward to seeing a surge of electric vehicle charging infrastructure installed for public and shared use across California,” says CALSTART’s Alyssa Haerle.

For more information, see the EnergIIZE website or contact infrastructure@calstart.org.