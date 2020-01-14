CA Department of Fish and Wildlife Orders EV ARC Units

Envision Solar International Inc., a producer of infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, says the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has ordered additional EV ARC products for use in locations in Sacramento and Ontario, Calif. The EV ARC units will be delivered this month.

The EV ARC units in the current order will be placed in leased office locations. EV ARC products are an ideal infrastructure solution for leased real estate because they are not fixed, can be moved and remain the property of the tenant, the company says.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has been using the EV ARC product in other locations in California. The Department issued this follow-on order after successfully demonstrating the product’s rapid installation and delivery of clean, non-disruptive EV charging infrastructure and backup power to remote, ecologically sensitive locations where the costs and disruption of traditional grid-tied infrastructure can be prohibitive.

Photo: EV ARC charging station