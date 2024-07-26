BYD Will Supply 120 Electric Buses to South Africa’s Golden Arrow

BYD, the Chinese manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, has signed a significant order with Golden Arrow, a 163-year-old bus operator in South Africa, to supply 120 electric buses to promote the electrification of local public transport.

This agreement marks a historic step toward establishing the first electric bus fleet in South Africa, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

BYD’s electric buses have undergone an extensive period of rigorous testing with Golden Arrow since 2021. Under demanding conditions such as simulating peak passenger capacities and conquering Cape Town’s steepest inclines, the robustness and reliability of BYD’s electric buses were demonstrated.

These successful trials confirmed the vehicles’ superior performance, extended charge range, and uncompromised safety standards. paving the way for the order of 120 new 65-seat electric buses, designed to seamlessly integrate with Golden Arrow’s current fleet.

The new fleet of 12.5-meter-long electric buses is equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries and incorporates BYD’s six-in-one controller, which integrates six critical components into one single compact module for enhanced efficiency and reliability. The electric buses will not only contribute to a greener environment, but also provide passengers with a quieter and more comfortable travel experience.

“As a South African, it is a great honor to introduce BYD electric buses and its advanced technologies to South Africa,” says Steve Chang, general manager of BYD South Africa. “We are thrilled to partner with Golden Arrow in this groundbreaking initiative. This order is a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable future and highlights the increasing adoption of clean energy solutions in South Africa.”

“As a company with such a rich history, we are proud to be the first to bring electric buses to South Africa’s public transport space,” adds Francois Meyer, CEO of Golden Arrow. “This partnership with BYD underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Delivery of the electric buses is scheduled to begin in December 2024, with plans for full delivery by the end of 2025. To date, BYD’s commercial vehicles have their footprint in six continents, including the cities of Amsterdam, London, Tokyo and Sao Paulo, and the firm has successfully delivered more than 80,000 electric buses to customers worldwide.

