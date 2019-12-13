BYD to Deliver More Than 200 Electric Buses to Dutch Fleet

Keolis Nederland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of global public transportation provider Keolis, has ordered 259 all-electric buses from BYD – the largest ever single order for electric buses in Europe, BYD says.

For Keolis Nederland, BYD’s 8.7-meter midi bus, 12-meter and new 13-meter eBus models will enter service from the end of 2020 on routes throughout the Netherlands’ IJssel-Vecht region, including front-line operations in the municipalities of Zwolle, Apeldoorn and Lelystad.

BYD’s 13-metre model is equipped with new upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability. The majority of the Keolis order comprises 206 of BYD’s 12-metre model, all of which will be equipped with pantographs.

The buses are scheduled for delivery next summer.

The deal was reached following close cooperation between Keolis and BYD to devise a demanding whole-life package that delivers a total transport solution and takes into account operational needs and passenger comfort requirements.

“This is another landmark deal for BYD in Europe,” says Isbrand Ho, BYD’s managing director for Europe. “But this is more than simply building and supplying 259 eBuses – significant though that is. We have worked tirelessly with Keolis to provide a complete transport solution. Delivery programs on this scale can only be achieved through excellent cooperation and by striking up a long-term partnership. Our relationship with Keolis provides an excellent template to explore opportunities with other large fleet operators.”