BYD Ventures into Global Market with Shark Plug-In Hybrid Pickup Truck

China-based manufacturer BYD has launched its first pickup truck, the BYD Shark plug-in hybrid, in Mexico. Positioned as a new energy-intelligent luxury pickup, the Shark features the DMO Super Hybrid off-road platform, representing the latest addition to BYD’s product portfolio. This model, developed for the worldwide market, marks BYD’s first global product launch outside of China.

“As a global leader in new energy technology, BYD remains committed to crafting innovative solutions for users worldwide,” says Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. “With the introduction of our inaugural new energy pickup, BYD Shark, we’re poised to redefine the conventional fuel pickup landscape through advanced technology, providing users with a lifestyle characterized by boundless opportunities. BYD is now ushering in the era of the global new energy pickup.”

As a mid-to-large-size pickup, the Shark has a wheelbase of 3,260 millimeters, with a wheelbase ratio of 59.7%. The vehicle’s design draws inspiration from sharks, featuring full-length LED lights at the front, reminiscent of a shark’s open mouth. Its side proportions, marked by fluid body lines, mirror the graceful movement of a shark through deep waters. At the rear, a through-type taillight is inspired by a shark’s tail fin.

The DMO Super Hybrid off-road platform, a core technology of BYD Shark, seamlessly combines rugged off-road capability and safety features with the comfort of an SUV, all while maintaining energy efficiency. This technology integrates a non-load-bearing frame designed for hybrids, the world’s first longitudinal EHS drive assembly, Cell to Chassis (CTC) technology, rear-wheel drive assembly designed for pickup trucks, and double-wishbone independent suspension at the front and rear end.

With its dedicated rear-drive powertrain and EHS (electric hybrid system), the Shark reaches a peak power of over 430 horsepower, equivalent to a 4.0L V8 engine. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers takes just 5.7 seconds.

Harnessing the power of intelligent electric all-wheel drive, the Shark can precisely adjust the torque distribution between its front and rear wheels in milliseconds, aligning with the optimal adhesion coefficient across diverse road surfaces.

Compared with other fuel-powered pickups in its class, the Shark achieves a 40% reduction in fuel consumption, even when operating at low battery levels.

As a plug-in hybrid model with dual fuel and electric power modes, the Shark attains remarkable endurance. Garnering a cruising range of 840 km under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions, alongside a pure EV endurance of 100 km, it effortlessly accommodates urban commuting and interstate travel.

The Shark has a front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension system, balancing driving agility and passenger comfort. Built upon the DM super hybrid technology architecture, the motor-driven mode encompasses over 80% of comprehensive working conditions.

Enhanced expandability and more extensive modification opportunities can fit every user’s individual needs. With the VTOL (vehicle-to-load) function, the vehicle transitions into a “mobile power station,” catering to multiple outdoor power demands.