BYD, Hino Partner on Commercial BEV Development

BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Hino Motors Ltd. (Hino) have signed a strategic business alliance agreement with a focus on collaborating in commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs) development.

The two companies will accelerate the development of commercial BEVs to provide the best-fit product for customers in a timely manner. The two companies will collaborate on the development of BEV products. The two companies will cooperate in retail and other related business that will promote the adoption of BEV.

“BYD Commercial Vehicle and Hino Motors has been committed to technology innovation and global promotion of commercial vehicle electrification,” says Wang Jie, vice president of BYD and CEO of the commercial vehicle division.

“The cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese companies will benefit the development of commercial vehicle electrification by introducing leading technology and rich experience, which will accelerate the global adoption of pure electric commercial vehicles,” he adds.

BYD started in 1995 as a battery R&D and manufacturing company. The company specializes in core EV technologies including battery, IGBT, electric motor and electronic controls, and has become a provider of comprehensive new energy solutions such as new energy passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, forklifts and power battery products.

