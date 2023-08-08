Bus OEM Buying Nearly 100 Ballard Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines

Solaris Bus & Coach, a European bus manufacturer that is deploying hydrogen-powered buses across the continent, is ordering 96 hydrogen fuel cell engines from Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard expects initial deliveries to start late this year, with most being delivered through 2024.

The purchases orders include the largest single order to date that Ballard has received from Solaris: an order for 52 fuel cell engines that will power Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses for deployment by public transport operator Rebus Regionalbus Rostock, based in Güstrow, Germany.

Rebus is building two hydrogen refueling stations at depots in Güstrow and Bad Doberan to support the future growth of hydrogen-powered local public transportation.

In addition to the order for Güstrow-bound buses, Ballard has received orders from Solaris for an additional 44 fuel cell engines that will power Solaris buses in European cities. These orders will add to the more than 110 fuel cell buses that Solaris has deployed with customers in Europe to date.