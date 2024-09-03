Builtmore Begins Producing Isuzu NRR-EV Electric Vehicle at Michigan Facility

Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group Inc., has commenced production of the Isuzu NRR-EV at its facility in Charlotte, Michigan. This achievement stems from a long-standing relationship between Builtmore and Isuzu North America Corporation, bringing an innovative electric vehicle option to the commercial market.

“The start of production for the Isuzu NRR-EV highlights the strong collaboration between Builtmore and Isuzu and our shared commitment to the future of commercial vehicles,” says Jacob Farmer, Shyft Group president, Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Vehicles. “We are proud to support Isuzu in bringing this innovative electric vehicle to market and advancing sustainable transportation.”

The new Isuzu NRR-EV combines advanced electric powertrain technology with a versatile design to meet the evolving needs of commercial fleets. It features multiple battery configurations and regenerative braking for optimal performance, along with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems and fast-charging capabilities for enhanced safety and convenience. The vehicle’s durable, high-tensile-strength frame and improved aerodynamics ensure both efficiency and longevity.

The Isuzu NRR-EV is now available for ordering, with first deliveries expected in September 2024.