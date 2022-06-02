Bruckner’s Becomes First Certified EV Dealer in Texas for Mack Trucks

Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment in Fort Worth, Texas, is now a certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer, making this Mack Trucks’ first EV-certified dealership in Texas.

Bruckner’s Fort Worth will now be able to service and support the Mack LR Electric, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 refuse truck.

“Bruckner’s invested in upgrading its Fort Worth branch to ensure that Mack customers are well-supported when choosing electrification,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Mack is dedicated to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, and we applaud Bruckner’s for partnering with us in this effort.”

Bruckner’s Fort Worth has 22 service bays, two of which are dedicated to EVs. The location has 25 technicians, 12 of whom are master techs, and two of whom are EV-certified. The branch has three full-service field trucks and offers $3 million in parts inventory.

“Our Fort Worth team worked closely with Mack to make sure all requirements were met to become fully certified,” states Chris Bruckner, executive vice president of Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment. “From the selection of charging equipment, to training technicians, Mack was with us every step of the way. Safety was at the forefront of all training and facility upgrades. We are proud to be the first Mack Certified EV Dealer in Texas.”